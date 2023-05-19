WP: West cannot meet Ukraine’s arms needs

The Storm Shadow missiles promised by the UK are unlikely to reach the battlefield before the start of the counter-offensive, military experts say. interviewees The Washington Post.

The ability of Europe to provide such support in the future, however, remains unclear, writes WP. Experts interviewed by the publication also questioned the ability of European companies to act quickly enough to change their industrial policies to meet Ukraine’s growing needs for artillery ammunition, armored vehicles and other weapons.

At the same time, Kyiv’s stocks of weapons and equipment, including Russian-made ones, are depleting, as are those of the West. This raises the risk of a shortage of supplies for Ukraine at the end of this year, military experts point out.

On May 11, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced that he and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had decided to provide Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.