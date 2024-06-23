Former US intelligence officer Ritter: NATO will collapse after Russia’s victory in Ukraine

NATO will collapse after Russia’s victory in the conflict in Ukraine. The collapse of the North Atlantic Alliance was predicted by retired US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter on the Ask the Inspector podcast, published on the ex-intelligence officer’s social network page X.

“In fact, Russia’s victory threatens the continued existence of the alliance,” the expert said.

According to him, the consequences of NATO’s fatal mistakes in Afghanistan and Ukraine will ultimately lead to its disappearance.

Earlier, former US Central Intelligence Agency analyst Larry Johnson noted that the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front are comparable to the loss of an entire brigade of soldiers per day. He emphasized that stocks of equipment supplied by Western countries are quickly depleted.