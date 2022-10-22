The Conversation: the introduction of a ceiling on Russian oil prices will only increase Moscow’s revenues

The West should reconsider the policy of anti-Russian sanctions, since the current course only increases Moscow’s income. This was brought to the attention of the The Conversation.

Thus, the authors of the article commented on the adoption by the European Union of new sanctions, which include limiting the price of oil sales. They recalled that the purpose of the sanctions is to weaken Moscow’s ability to conduct a military special operation and limit Russian President Vladimir Putin’s access to the funding needed to conduct the NMD. However, they note, restrictions have the opposite effect. “But because there are still countries willing to buy Russian oil products, sanctions increase Russia’s revenues, not decrease them,” the article says.

The publication also pointed to the fact that economic restrictions are pushing up global prices for oil and natural gas, causing spikes in inflation around the world, and moreover, reducing global access to the metals and minerals needed to transition from oil and natural gas.

Journalist Daniel Flatley declared the ineffectiveness of sanctions against Russia. He drew attention to the fact that the restrictions did not have a significant impact on the state of the Russian economy.