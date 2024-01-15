Politico: Zelensky tries not to be another observer at the West's party

Vladimir Zelensky, having arrived at the World Economic Forum in Davos, is trying not to be an observer at the West’s party. The desire of the Ukrainian leader not to stand aside and to guarantee further support for Kyiv by Western countries is indicated Politico.

It is noted that the conflict in the Middle East and the US presidential campaign have become the main topics of discussion in the run-up to the forum, while the Ukrainian crisis does not attract as much attention, and Western financial and military assistance to Kyiv is becoming increasingly uncertain.

The Davos forum offers one of Zelensky's last opportunities to prove that Ukraine deserves further support, and to prove to Western business elites that the country should be an investment target as it rebuilds.

According to Council on Foreign Relations analyst Matthias Matthijs, Zelensky's skipping of the event might have seemed atypical to the West. “He started this trend that he's so ubiquitous, so if he suddenly doesn't come, it's like he gave up, right?” – he noted.

Earlier it became known that the meeting of national security advisers on the Ukrainian “peace formula” in Davos ended without a clear plan. Bloomberg linked the event's failure to Kyiv's failure to win support for its 10-point peace plan among countries in the Global South.