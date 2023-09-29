Journalist Bowes: It’s time for the West to recognize the existence of Nazism in Ukraine

Western countries must recognize the existence of Nazism in Ukraine after the scandal with honoring a Ukrainian SS man in the Canadian Parliament. This opinion expressed Irish journalist Chey Bowes on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

He recalled that previously the West did not take Russia’s desire to “denazify” Ukraine seriously. However, now, according to the journalist, it has become more difficult to laugh at such an intention. “Maybe it’s time to acknowledge the reality that the Western media has ignored?” – Bose asked.