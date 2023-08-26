NYT: US associates drone attacks on Russia with raising the spirit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainians

Western edition of The New York Times called the target of drone attacks on Russia. US officials associate them with the need to raise morale in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) and the population of the country, the material says.

The article notes that Kyiv, attacking Russian territory with drones, seeks to show the Ukrainian public what else can strike back against the backdrop of a slow-moving counteroffensive.

American officials believe that the goal is to boost the morale of the population and the military. The United States believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to attack Russia with drones.

Earlier, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, threatened with new strikes on the Crimea. According to him, the Kyiv authorities want to destroy everything that belongs to Russia on the peninsula.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that Kyiv was responsible for another attempt to attack the Crimean bridge, which took place on August 12. Thus, the Ukrainian troops are responding to the actions of Russia, he added.