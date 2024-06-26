Italy wanted a major role in appointments to key EU positions

Italy is set to play a major role in appointments to key positions in the European Union (EU). This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources.

“The deal includes the nomination of Ursula von der Leyen for a second term at the head of the European Commission, and she will then negotiate with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Meloni will have to decide who to nominate for the position, and von der Leyen will have to choose a specific role,” the agency reports.

The authors of the material added that the leaders of six EU member states, representing the largest political groups in Europe, agreed to support the candidate chosen by Italy as one of the executive vice presidents.

Earlier, the leaders of the EU member states agreed to appoint Ursula von der Leyen to the post of head of the European Commission.