Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang called on the West to stop supplying arms to Ukraine

At a meeting of the Security Council, China's Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun sided with Russia on the issue of the conflict in Ukraine and said that the United States should stop sending weapons to Kyiv. According to him, it is necessary to allow diplomatic efforts to work.

China's Permanent Representative calls on the West to stop adding fuel to the fire

Newsweek indicates that the statement by the Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China came against the backdrop of information about the Kremlin's interest in a diplomatic dialogue aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. “Countries [Запада] “We must immediately stop adding fuel to the fire and stop undermining the diplomatic efforts of the international community,” the permanent representative said, calling for the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Unfortunately, most of the provisions of the agreement have not yet been implemented, and large-scale conflicts broke out later. This is regrettable and deserves serious reflection on all sides See also Chisinau Court of Appeal leaves Dodon under house arrest Zhang JunChina's Permanent Representative to the UN

The diplomat also said that the security of one country cannot be achieved at the expense of the security of other countries, and regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military groups. “The security interests of all countries are equal to each other,” Zhang Jun noted.

The PRC representative to the UN also appealed to NATO

The Permanent Representative also addressed NATO, calling on the alliance to stop the threats. “NATO must adhere to dialogue and consultation in resolving disputes and the general direction of a political settlement, instead of engaging in pressure, slander and unilateral sanctions, much less using force,” he said.

Photo: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

According to the diplomat, the North Atlantic Alliance needs to wake up from the myth of power and stop threatening and demanding war.

China has previously supported Russia in the conflict with Ukraine

Earlier, in January, the head of the Chinese Ministry of Defense, Dong Jun, during negotiations with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, said that Beijing would support Moscow’s position on the Ukraine issue, despite pressure from the West and attempts to isolate Russia in the international arena.

“We provided you with support on the Ukrainian issue, despite the fact that the United States and Europe continue to put pressure on the Chinese side. Even defense cooperation between China and the European Union is under attack, but we will not change or abandon the established policy because of this,” the minister assured.

Prior to this, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin expressed hope that conditions would be created to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. “We hope that all parties will make efforts to ease tensions and also create conditions for advancing a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis,” the diplomat said.