Iran is breaking the 2015 nuclear deal in a flagrant and blatant manner – and once again the West would rather not have heard it. Because that doesn’t fit into the concept at all. Ten times more enriched uranium than agreed: what is that supposed to be for? There are bad premonitions.

So it is time to put aside the brilliant naivety of the mullah regime.

Especially since the region has been changing enormously recently. For the Sunni Arab world, not just for Israel, the danger posed by Tehran and its militias dominates. In the meantime, the conflict between the Palestinians and Israel has even faded into the background.

Iran’s claim to become the regional hegemon already includes Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Gaza and is also very precisely recorded in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. It is no wonder that these countries are looking restlessly towards Tehran, including Morocco, which has severed diplomatic relations with Iran because of its destabilizing activities in its own country.

The situation is such that the nuclear agreement, against the objections of many of Iran’s neighbors, brings about the reorganization of relations between Israel and the Sunni-Arab countries, from their point of view ultimately forcing. Because they are in

No longer seeing conflict with the Palestinians as the central problem in the Middle East, but in how Iran acts, openly or covertly, through militias like Hezbollah.

The USA, France, Germany and Great Britain are challenged

A new balance of power is emerging in the Middle East – and the more news like this, the faster.

The question now is when the West will react to this – whether it will review its view of the crisis region in the Middle East. The USA, France, Germany and Great Britain in particular, together with the European Union, are challenged here. Because the facts cannot in the long run without effects on the relationship with Iran.