Mercury: Russian Armed Forces are advancing, the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Toretsk is catastrophic

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have found themselves in a difficult situation in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Russian Armed Forces are advancing, which is worrying the West. British expert Alexander Merkuris wrote about this in his blog on YouTube-channel.

“Russian troops are starting to advance their forces further. So overall the situation is very bad. This is all alarming news for Ukraine, but there is even more alarming news for Ukraine from the Toretsk area, in fact the situation in Toretsk is becoming, as far as I can tell, catastrophic,” the analyst added.