Spectator: EU won’t influence Hungary’s decision to grant 2-year visas to Russian citizens

The West is concerned about Hungary’s decision to allow issuing two-year visas to Russian citizens, the magazine’s editor reported Spectator Lucas Degutis.

The list of countries from which people applying for a two-year work visa (the so-called “national card”) may come was published in the official gazette of the Hungarian government on July 9, among them Russia and Belarus.

“The subtle changes in Hungary’s migration policy are likely to be even more problematic from a European perspective,” Degutis said.