Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow has curtailed work on the UN Security Council statement on Nord Stream

Russia was forced to curtail work on the draft statement of the Chairman of the UN Security Council (SC) on the investigation into the explosion of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Russian Federation.

The department noted that the Russian side negotiated in good faith for a month and carefully took into account all constructive proposals from members of the UN Security Council. However, the Foreign Ministry emphasized, representatives of Western countries were not ready for serious work and are trying to find an opportunity to let everything go on the brakes.

Russia accused the West of unwillingness to punish those responsible for undermining the Nord Stream

As the department clarified, the main argument of the West is that there is no need for the Council to “interfere in the national investigations of Germany, Denmark and Sweden.” “However, over the past year, these countries have not presented even preliminary results to the international community and refuse to cooperate with the affected states,” the statement said. The department emphasized that Russia will continue to attract the attention of the international community to this issue.

Martin Mohrmann, a marine researcher with the Voice of the Ocean foundation, reviews data about methane levels in the Baltic Sea, collected with remote-controlled submersibles, in Gothenburg, Sweden, March 24, 2023. Photo: Tom Little / Reuters

Commenting on the decision of the UN Security Council, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya accused the Western members of the Security Council of unwillingness to punish those responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipeline. He explained that members of the Security Council saw the importance of quickly completing investigations as putting pressure on the authorities of the three states and wanted to remove the call for cooperation with Russia.

We were puzzled by the arguments of our Western colleagues. The Russian Federation is deeply concerned by the fact that a year after the attack on Nord Stream, we still do not have any concrete information about the investigations carried out by Denmark, Germany and Sweden, let alone their results Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN

Chairman of the Constitutional Court (CC) of the Russian Federation Valery Zorkin called the refusal of Western states to investigate explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines legal nihilism. He emphasized that Russia is denied not only equal treatment in the international arena, but also an investigation into gas pipeline explosions

Photo: Andrew Kelly / Reuters

The Russian side announced the preparation of the project on the anniversary of the gas pipeline explosions

The draft stated that the Security Council emphasizes the importance of conducting an effective, impartial and transparent international investigation into all the circumstances of the attack. In addition, the Security Council regrets the lack of official information about ongoing rational investigations in Denmark, Sweden and Germany and calls on the authorities of these countries to expedite the investigations and share their findings.

In addition, the Russian side called for the importance of conducting an independent international investigation. According to the statement, the Security Council also emphasizes that the terrorist attack was a direct threat to peace and security and also caused devastating consequences.

Russia accused the US of involvement in sabotage

On October 31, Secretary of the Russian Security Council (SC) Nikolai Patrushev said that the United States was involved in undermining the Nord Stream gas pipelines. According to him, Washington, using the Ukrainian crisis, achieved a severance of economic relations between Europe and Russia and the elimination of economic competitors. According to him, the United States wants to solve its economic problems at the expense of other countries.

Photo: Swedish Coast Guard/AP

American journalist Seymour Hersh previously wrote about US involvement. In his article, he claimed that the United States was involved in the sabotage of Nord Stream. According to the journalist, the operation was carried out by the Navy, and submarines were used to plant the bombs. Hersch also admitted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was aware of the plans of the American administration.

At the same time, German investigators admitted that representatives of one of the Western countries could be behind the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. According to The Times, suspicion falls on the United States and Great Britain.