Rubén Dario, Nicaraguan journalist, poet and diplomat (1867-1916) writing about the American question in El Triunfo de Caliban (1898) came to this conclusion: “No, I can’t, I don’t want to be on the side of these silver-toothed buffaloes. They are my enemies, they are the haters of Latin blood, they are the barbarians. This is how every noble heart shudders today, this is how every worthy man who retains something of the she-wolf’s milk protests.”

The contemporary West, consisting of United States, European Union and other countries, Atlanticist satellites, has progressively lost all ideal inspiration, in religious secularization and in the inability to express a policy that returns to directing the economy, due to liberal globalization. But liberalism has produced, over the course of three centuries, the castration of an authentic “strong thought” which, beyond military and financial power, is capable of expressing itself, at least on a par with the progressive woke ideology or with Eastern religions and philosophies.

Paraphrasing GK Chesterton (1874-1936): it is in the Catholic Church, or rather in its traditional Magisterium, that all truths meet. While, for liberalism it is in the exaltation of the ego that every subjective thought or desire, therefore partial, sectoral and ephemeral, cannot even sit at the same table in the bar with the others, without arguing. Imagine if it can accept a multipolar world! Continuing at this rate, the entire galaxy of the Atlantic Pact risks euthanasia, perhaps without realizing it, between a hamburger and a gretinata.

Or we return to the true, objective, real values ​​of classical metaphysics (Platonic-Aristotelian- Thomist) according to which man is composed of flesh and spirit, created to know the truth and love the good, as well as a creature aimed at the Creator, but infinitely distinct from Him, who can achieve a certain happiness on this earth only if he lives according to the laws of nature created by God: “seek first the Kingdom of God and everything else will be added to you” (Lk. 12, 31). Or we fall into perfect nihilism, not only destructive, but with delusions of omnipotence: “seek power or the will to power and everything else will come by itself”.

To know the objective truth, man must conform his thinking to reality. Post-modernity, to reassure man in the false truth conceived as the lazy daily comfort of the individual, recognizes everything as subjective in an increasingly virtual reality, therefore unreal, surreal, dystopian, crazy and totally deresponsible. Before the praise of common sense and normality, which remain the main messages of Roberto Vannacci’s book, it was GK Chesterton who spoke of the “world in reverse”. It is the title of the fourth chapter of the text “The Catholic Church” (ed. Lindau, 2010). Chestertonian analysis observed, more than a hundred years ago, that a humanity which rejects objective truth consciously and voluntarily degenerates into the world upside down. It appears to him as a more “new normality”. free, transgressive, permissive, while it is only a cross-eyed deformation of reality and a certain destruction of truth, in idle bourgeois disinterest.

To right the world, he comes to our aid, on pages. 91-93, the essay “The synthesis of Thomism – its relevance and its values” (Ed. Effedieffe, 2017): “we must return to the doctrine and practice of the four navigations: the first which leaves the purely sensible world after having experienced it, since man is not a pure beast, but he has a rational soul made to know the “meta-sensible”. the second reaches the “substance” of things (Aristotle) and to the concept of “participation” of the sensible world from that of Ideas (Plato). The third reaches being as the final act of every substance and essence (St. Thomas Aquinas). The fourth shows us the Cross as the only means to cross the stormy sea of ​​life in peace, without being shipwrecked in the sea of ​​nothingness. Despite the fact that liberals consider it a mere cultural symbol, therefore an ornament in memory of our roots, which they then allow themselves to trample on every day, like the worst Pharisees.

Everyone can put an end to nihilism and liberal relativism, which lead only to a society of appearance, never of being, and to identify oneself with God. Finally we could look at reality for what it is, and not for how it appears to us, living honestly and knowing the truth: “Do good and avoid evil, this is the whole of man” (Ps. XXXIV, 15)