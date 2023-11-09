Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Split

Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Saudi Royal Palace in December. He said he wanted to usher in “a new era for relations between China and the Arab world.” This is well received in the Gulf. © Imago/YAY Images/picture alliance/dpa/XinHua | Yue Yuewei (montage)

Golf is booming. Nevertheless, there are “still major problems” when it comes to human rights, says Middle East expert Sebastian Sons in an interview. Some countries don’t care.

Frankfurt – The Gulf region is one of the biggest geopolitical winners of this century. Thanks, among other things, to their valuable raw material reserves, the Gulf Arab states have emerged as new, strong players on the geopolitical stage. Germany also cooperates with countries such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia, for example in the energy sector. And this despite the difficult human rights situation in the Gulf. The Federal Republic has no other choice, says Middle East expert Sebastian Sons in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. “The Gulf states are not a partner of choice, but a partner of necessity.” In his new book “The new rulers of the Gulf and their quest for global influence,” the Islamic scholar looks at the development of the Gulf states and also looks at new alliances in the Gulf region. China in particular has recently intensified its relations with the Gulf.

Mr. Sons, a year ago the world public looked to Qatar and the Gulf because of the World Cup. What has happened since then?

Over the last decade, the Gulf region has become increasingly important. In the region itself, traditional leaders such as Syria and Egypt are preoccupied with internal problems and conflicts. The Gulf region has found itself in this vacuum. The World Cup was one of the highlights as not just a sporting event, but a major political and economic success for Qatar. Other Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia are now emulating this and want to present themselves to the world as a reliable partner.

One of these partners is Germany. What does cooperation with the Federal Republic look like?

The Gulf states are not a partner of choice, but a partner of necessity. It is now only a question of how to work with the Gulf states and not whether. For example in the areas of energy, migration, development policy or security issues.

For a long time, the Gulf region did not play a major role in German politics.

This has changed in the last two years. Because of the World Cup and because of the energy crisis. However, the Gulf states are still not discussed enough or taken seriously in public. It is important to always allow for shades of gray, that the Gulf states are certainly problematic in many areas – such as human rights – but that there are also developments that serve German interests.

Has the situation of human rights changed since the World Cup?

There are certainly still major problems when it comes to the human rights situation. The World Cup hasn’t changed anything. But: Certain improvements for guest workers in Qatar have been introduced, at least legally, and the situation for women in Saudi Arabia has improved. At the same time, the Gulf states are receiving greater attention in the international public, and this is at least leading to intensive discussions about human rights issues. However, many political leaders in the region do not want anything to change. It is important not to demonize everything, but of course not to sugarcoat everything either.

Gulf states expert Sebastian Sons regularly travels to the Arabian Peninsula. He worked at the German Orient Institute, the German Society for International Cooperation and the German Society for Politics. © Tagesspiegel/Imago

Gulf signal to the west: “Look, we can do it without you”

The most important trading partner for the region is China. A country that hardly addresses criticism. Does the region cooperate with the People’s Republic because it is not the “moral world policeman” that you describe Germany as in your book?

That is certainly a point. Autocracies that do not criticize the human rights situation in the other country work together. We work together in a very pragmatic and business-oriented manner. Not just economically, but also politically.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will probably join the BRICS alliance around China and Russia from January. Is a new political counterweight to the political West emerging?

From the perspective of the Gulf states, this is part of a multipolar world order in which they try to get the best out of themselves and their interests. You try to talk to all the players. The Gulf likes to exploit China in order to have a bargaining chip with the West. The BRICS grant is not a political turning point, but it is another signal that the “global south” wants to offer alternatives to Western dominance. True to the motto: Look, we can do it without you. And you have to take that seriously.

Does that mean the West is losing influence in the Gulf region?

Yes, without question. Europe has long since lost influence; the EU is seen as a toothless tiger in the Gulf. One gets the impression that the USA is saying goodbye to the region, but that is a wrong impression. The anti-Western discourse in the region has recently increased significantly overall.

Why?

The West has long since ceased to be perceived as credible. It’s about practical things like free trade agreements that don’t work. But also about frustration and the feeling of not being taken seriously and the infamous double standards with which the West argues.

What do you mean by double standards?

In particular, the lack of support from Europe to support the Gulf states against threats such as Iran, while at the same time expecting to receive increased support from the Gulf for the European position in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. This is perceived as paternalism in the region. This has been blamed on Europe as a lack of credibility and respect for the interests of the Gulf states – and this trend towards polarization has only intensified as a result of the war in Gaza.

Interview: Andreas Schmid

About the book: “The new rulers of the Gulf and their quest for global influence.” Sebastian Sons, Dietz Verlag, published in October 2023, 24 euros.