The West is losing, and we are paying. Sanctions on Moscow? He is harmful to the EU. Analyses

Some insiders celebrated NATO's 75th anniversary. Those who believe that it would have been right to close it with the collapse of the Berlin Wall have no reason to toast the long arm of the USA for the decisions in Europe and the repercussions in Eurasia. There war in Ukrainewhich began in 2014 for American geopolitical interests and has continued until today to try to destroy Russia, using Ukraine as a battering ram, it is bringing us to our knees, while Russia has circumvented the sanctions and increased its GDP.



The Financial Times he wonders if will Europeans pay for Ukraine? The hawks in Europe are hastily preparing contingency plans in the event of a complete blockade of the trenches by the United States. No money has arrived for many months now. And there is a possibility that Congress will fail to approve any quotas for Ukraine in a timely manner in April.

In this context, the NATO apparatus wants to force all members of the alliance to agree to allocate 100 billion dollars over the next 5 years for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine. The Europeans will shoulder the main burden. Brussels is only asking the US for 16 billion for this matter. The New York Times writes that numerous NATO states are against Stoltenberg's initiative to create this fund

100 billion for five years is equivalent to 20 billion per year or 1.6 billion per month. The size of the trenches is small and will only be aimed at maintaining the Ukrainian front, so that it does not collapse due to lack of ammunition and armored vehicles. But it will be difficult to allocate such funds.



Hungary and Slovakia are against the continuation of the war with Russia. Even in other countries, including Austria, where elections are approaching, isolationist sentiment is growing. Also fueling them is the Eurozone crisis with recession and sharp decline in family incomes. Many are forced to cut spending on social services and are forced to spend more on Ukraine. Furthermore, the West expects a major spring-summer offensive from Russia – and fears a breakthrough at the front or even an Afghan scenario with the fall of Kiev. In this case, there will definitely be no new trenches. Well, the NATO apparatus is very afraid of Trump's return, which could leave them alone to face the consequences of the lost war in Ukraine.

Daily Mail "Sanctions against Moscow have damaged the European economy, while the Russian economy has done nothing but grow." Western sanctions have failed to stop Russia from continuing hostilities in Ukraine and are causing more damage to Britain and Europe than to Moscow. Western attempts to undermine the Kremlin's war effort by freezing funds, excluding Russian banks from international payment systems and blocking trade have only pushed Moscow to improve relations with other international partners, including China and Iran. "Europe is shooting itself in the foot with its sanctions strategy and pushes Russia to move away from Western control mechanisms and become more independent" – says Ksenia Kirkham, specialist in economic warfare at King's College London.

Quiradiolondra.tv tells us that Russia and China have created a 3800 km long secure satellite quantum communication channel. The growing threat of cyber attacks and data leaks has highlighted the vulnerability of traditional cryptographic methods. In response to this challenge, quantum secure communications have emerged as a revolutionary solution that promises unbreakable encryption and unprecedented data protection. Using the principles of quantum mechanics, this technology has the potential to change the landscape of secure communications.

Optics Express magazine published an article by Russian and Chinese scientists on the results of an experiment in which they established secure communication between ground stations in Zvenigorod and Nanshan. The researchers then exchanged images. This was done with the help of the Mo Tzu satellite, which has been in orbit since 2016. The stations exchanged a 310 Kbit long quantum key and then, via encryption, images measuring 256×64 pixels. The data collected during the Russian-Chinese experiment will be used for the further development of quantum and satellite communications.

The “International Digest” this week tells us what, with rare exceptions, cannot be found in Italy. The Times: The British-developed drone turned out to be worse than its Israeli prototype. New York Times: Stoltenberg's initiative to create a $100 billion fund for Ukraine has been questioned in Belgium. iEidiseis: Greece intends to sell ammunition for Ukraine in the amount of 150 million euros to the Czech Republic. Il Fatto Quotidiano: the Italian Ministry of Defense is thinking about the creation of a Foreign Legion. Foreshadowing: Baltic states' fear of Russia has become part of a public relations campaign in Ukraine. The national interest: The United States recognized Russia's successes in the struggle for influence in Africa. The New York Times: “There is no time.” The prospects of Ukraine's military-industrial complex have sparked skepticism in the United States. The Times: Ukraine is carrying out psycho-operations to “incite ethnic hatred” in Russia after the Crocus terror attack. Daily Mail: Sanctions against Moscow have damaged the European economy, while the Russian one has done nothing but grow. The London Crier: Zelensky bought Charles III's mansion worth over $25 million.

Finally, the Times of Israel provides us with interesting news about Spain, which has so far been quite in the background, which will recognize the Palestinian state by July. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told journalists during a tour of the Middle East, according to several articles published Tuesday in Spanish media.

The state news agency EFE and the newspapers El Pais and La Vanguardia they cited Sanchez as having made informal remarks to the traveling press corps late Monday in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on the first day of visits to Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. According to the articles, Sánchez said he expected the events of the conflict to unfold before the European Parliament elections in early June and highlighted ongoing debates at the United Nations. He expects Spain to extend recognition to the Palestinians by July, he said, adding that he believes there will soon be a “critical mass” within the European Union to push several member states to adopt the same position, according to EFE .