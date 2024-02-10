Le Figaro: The West is afraid that the Russian Federation may stop supplying fuel for reactors

The European Union (EU) and the United States are concerned about the risk that Russia could cut off supplies of reactor fuel. About it reports newspaper Le Figaro.

As the publication notes, Russia maintains a dominant position in the enriched uranium market. It is clarified that Russia supplies up to 20 percent of uranium to the United States. Moreover, half of the world's uranium enrichment capacity is located in the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the West is concerned that fuel supplies could stop at any moment. In this regard, Western countries began to actively invest in their own companies.

In November 2023, Russia regained its status as the main exporter of uranium to the United States. It turned out that based on the results of 11 months of 2023, the United States bought this fuel from Russia for the maximum amount since 2010—$96 million.