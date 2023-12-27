Politico: The US and the EU are changing their strategy on Ukraine, allowing peace negotiations with the Russian Federation

Kyiv's allies – the USA and the EU – are changing their strategy on the Ukrainian conflict. If they previously supported the goal of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) to win an unconditional victory over Russia, now the focus of Western politicians has shifted to improving their position in possible negotiations to end the war, Politico reported, citing a European diplomat based in Washington.

Such negotiations would likely mean handing over part of Ukraine to Russia Politico edition

In the administration of US President Joe Biden, no one has officially stated that the allies allow peace negotiations with the Russian Federation; they continue to insist on fulfilling the original goal – the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine. According to the publication’s interlocutor, discussions on future peace negotiations have already begun in the White House, but the American government “cannot publicly retreat due to political risk.”

Blinken announced the release of a final aid package for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On Wednesday, December 27, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the state has allocated Ukraine the last package of military support this year worth $250 million. Washington has no more funds to help Kyiv; a new aid package is awaiting approval in Congress, and it is unknown whether it will be accepted.

The next aid package Ukraine can hope for in 2024 includes $61 billion for Kyiv, included in a $100 billion package that also includes funds for Israel and to improve the situation on the border with Mexico. This situation does not suit the Republican Party, which demands that the White House first deal with the migration crisis, and then decide the fate of money for Ukraine.

After the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, there is a growing number of politicians among Kyiv’s allies who consider financial assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces a waste of money and resources. Against this background, there is a high probability that Ukraine will have to seek a ceasefire or a settlement to the conflict at the negotiating table as early as 2024.

They are trying to convince Kyiv that it benefits from peace with Russia even if it loses territories

The United States urged Ukraine to think about what benefits a peace agreement with Russia could bring. The New York Times columnist Serge Schmenan emphasized that the return of territories is not the main way to win, adding that if there is an opportunity to avoid further casualties, it should be used.

A painful reality check reveals that the front is frozen, draining Ukrainian resources and life with little prospect of change in the foreseeable future. The truce will leave Vladimir Putin under control of about a fifth of the territory. But Ukraine should not miss the opportunity to end the bloodshed Serge Cheminantcolumnist for The New York Times

Prior to this, the NYT claimed that the Russian President, through intermediaries, including through the governments of third countries, was transmitting signals of readiness to begin negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine. It was noted that the Russian delegation is ready to sit down at the negotiating table if Kyiv agrees to fulfill Moscow’s conditions.

In response to this article, the Russian leader's press secretary Dmitry Peskov statedthat Putin is ready for negotiations on Ukraine only to achieve the goals of the special operation. In Ukraine, the reaction to the publication was even harsher: journalists from The New York Times were accused of working for the Russian Federation.

Related materials:

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Ukrainian president lacks the will for peace. “Representatives (of the Zelensky regime) think in terms of war and resort to very aggressive rhetoric,” the diplomat said.