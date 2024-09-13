Former Pentagon Adviser: Russia Destroyed US Weapons Necessary for War

Russia destroyed US weapons in Ukraine that Washington needed for a possible major war with it, former Pentagon adviser Jim Webb said on YouTube The Duran.

“If you look at the amount of equipment that the US sent to Ukraine, all these weapons were designed for a major war with Russia. And what did Washington do? We ourselves gave Kyiv our best weapons and allowed the Russians to destroy them piece by piece,” the expert noted.

According to Webb, the Russian military was able to gain access to American equipment and learn tactics for a possible direct conflict with it. The former adviser added that “any potential technological advantage the United States had is now lost.”

Earlier, US General James Rainey said that the US urgently needs to begin modernizing its armored units due to the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the battlefield.