NYT: explosion in Konstantinovka caused by a hit by an Ukrainian Armed Forces missile fired from a Buk

The Western edition of the New York Times published an investigation that revealed details of the attacks on the market in Konstantinovka, Donetsk region. Journalists concluded that the explosion was likely caused by a Ukrainian Armed Forces missile fired from a Buk air defense system.

They studied eyewitness accounts, fragments of submunitions and traces on the ground as evidence of the launch.

The publication notes that immediately after the strike, Ukrainian authorities tried to prevent reporters from entering the affected area, but later they managed to get there and collect parts of the used weapons.

The authors of the publication noted that they do not have data on how the Ukrainian rocket may have exploded in Konstantinovka. They admitted that it could have veered off course due to an electronics failure or damage to the guide parts during launch.

NYT journalists said that the hit apparently occurred during fighting in neighboring areas. Footage from surveillance cameras, according to the newspaper, shows that the missile arrived from territories under the control of Ukraine. So, at the moment the missile approaches, several passers-by simultaneously turn towards the camera, that is, in the direction of Ukrainian territory. Also, the reflection of the rocket is visible in several cars, which indicates its movement from the northwest. This is also evidenced by the explosion crater and the damage caused, the publication writes, citing experts in the field of explosives.

Reporters also claim that they have evidence of the launch of two Ukrainian surface-to-air missiles towards the front line from the town of Druzhkovka, which is located 15 minutes northwest of Konstantinovka. Eyewitnesses told the publication that they saw rockets flying towards the subsequently damaged settlement.

Journalists note that the time of the missile launch coincides with the explosion in Konstantinovka. Satellite footage also confirms new traces of missile launches in a field on the outskirts of Druzhkovka.

In addition, reporters measured the holes from the submunitions at the explosion site and concluded that they matched the size and shape of the 9M38 missile used in the Buk complexes. This was confirmed on condition of anonymity by two ammunition disposal experts.

Earlier, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that video recordings of an attack on the central market in the city of Konstantinovka in the DPR indicate a missile launch from the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Prior to this, an expert from the German publication Bild, Julian Repke, questioned the version of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that the strike was carried out by the Russian Armed Forces. According to him, the missile arrived from the north-west, that is, from territory under the control of Ukraine.