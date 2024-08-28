One month after the presidential election, the regime led by Nicolás Maduro, thanks to its institutional control and a fierce and unprecedented repression, has ratified its willingness to deepen its authoritarian drift. The Western international community faces the challenge of defining how to respond to this claim, with the particularity that, recently, it has used almost all possible tools seeking to promote change, including economic sanctions and the threat of use of military force.

There must now be a new effort to optimize the effectiveness of international pressure, although the West’s ability to influence the regime is already facing limitations. To begin with, the central objective of international action should not be to seek a change of government, a task that is the responsibility of and is already being undertaken by countless Venezuelans, but rather to contribute to generating conditions so that the country can rebuild a democratic system.

The situation is alarming because fraud not only makes it extremely difficult for the Venezuelan economy to get back on track, but it is also likely leading the country to a new economic collapse, in a context of persecution and fear for a large part of the population. It also increases the possibility of an escalation of the conflict, which could generate an additional and unprecedented number of victims, migration and forced displacement.

For Western governments, this crisis is not only a problem of democratic recession, systematic violation of human rights and crimes against humanity. The impact of a possible new wave of migration from a country of approximately 28 million people, from which the United Nations already estimates that almost 8 million have left, represents a significant challenge, even when it must be remembered that migration ultimately contributes significantly to the economies of the host countries.

The scenario facing possible authoritarian consolidation

In 2018, most Western governments had already disavowed the outcome of the presidential election. In 2019, they disavowed the legitimacy of Maduro’s presidential term and recognised the president of the National Assembly, then controlled by the opposition, as “interim president”. Under the leadership of the US government, an unprecedented campaign of international isolation was also launched to try to force the regime to leave office. Several countries imposed personal sanctions on officials and front men and economic sanctions on the oil industry, the country’s main source of income.

If Maduro is still in power on January 10, 2025, when the Constitution provides for the start of the presidential term, it is very likely that a majority of Western governments will again disavow his legitimacy, and difficulties will arise in having diplomatic and commercial relations with Venezuela. This highlights the importance of taking advantage of the little time left until 2025 to try to help build a solution to the conflict. If this is not the case, it would be logical that there will be an inclination to opt for isolation again and probably an extension of the scheme of international sanctions.

Possible guiding principles for international action

First, it is essential that the West keeps its attention on Venezuela. Given the circumstances, it is logical and necessary that there be a hardening of rhetoric to condemn fraud and repression. International coordination remains crucial, but it is unrealistic to think that there will always be complete agreement. Rather, there should be room to think about how complementarity can be leveraged.

In the West, there are few governments left that have the capacity for fluid communication and influence over the Venezuelan government. The intention of the governments of Brazil and Colombia to try to maintain these channels is understandable if what they seek is to have a tangible role in the construction of a resolution to the conflict. However, this positioning must have certain limits, since it should not cover up the reality or rhetorically dilute the immense responsibility that the government of Nicolás Maduro has.

In any case, rhetoric alone will not be enough. Diplomacy is not only about generating reactions, but also involves trying to contribute to building solutions. A policy of condemnation and isolation of the Maduro government has already been attempted in the recent past and failed. In fact, the recent decision of the Venezuelan government to break diplomatic relations with seven Latin American countries suggests that it itself wants to promote confinement, confident that it will end up overcoming it as in the past.

Despite the instincts of a part of the Venezuelan oppositioninternational action, which is necessary to help promote a resolution, should not be the protagonist. Any course of action or possible measure must always consider the impact it could have on the lives of the majority of Venezuelans, who are the main victims of the crisis caused primarily by the government. The problem of Venezuela concerns not only the need for political alternation, but how to rebuild the country from an institutional point of view, which will require the eventual forging of broad consensus, including among sectors in which there are wide differences.

Even if the Maduro-led regime manages to stay in power, the perpetration of the fraud will generate, among other things, terrible economic consequences for the country. This could eventually make its control of power unsustainable and require international involvement to negotiate how to proceed. Therefore, the next few months should be used to maintain or try to rebuild channels of communication with figures in the regime, since it is difficult to envision a resolution that does not involve some of those who make a living in it today concluding that the situation is unsustainable and expressing the need to find a way out. At the same time, regardless of the conflict, it is crucial to try to preserve spaces for international cooperation that benefit to some extent millions of Venezuelans, victims of a complex humanitarian emergency.

Secondly, the possibility of a resolution depends largely on whether Venezuelans manage to mobilize massively through different tactics to peacefully demand the recognition of the electoral results of July 28. That is why the Maduro regime has deployed brutal repression and seeks to instill fear and paralysisIn response, the Western international community must try to raise the costs of repression. This involves greater attention and reaction to serious human rights violations. But also through other measures such as better documentation and reporting, as well as trying to communicate more with people who remain part of the regime to promote deterrence.

In parallel, international actors also have the fundamental task of trying to build, discreetly, a scenario so that there may eventually be a negotiated solutionhowever unlikely it may seem at present. It is important to have a detailed discussion and socialisation of possible guarantees for those who are still part of the governing coalition, which is not prepared to negotiate openly unless it has no other option but to do so. Among these guarantees, schemes should be considered conditionals restorative justice or exile agreements. Mechanisms such as participation quotas in the approval of future reforms and formulas for gradual transition in certain institutions should also be explored. That would be desirable for Venezuelans, who ultimately need and deserve a stable transformation that will allow reforms to be undertaken to rebuild the institutionality and give a great boost to the economy.

If the possibility of a negotiation arises, the Western international community must not forget that the Maduro government lacks credibility and would have to demonstrate its willingness with tangible actions. Therefore, the granting of any concessions should be closely tied to conditions that bring the country closer to a transition to democracy. This reminder is timely because, in the recent past, interest in Venezuelan energy resources and debt repayment generated pressure to minimize demands for respect for democratic guarantees, which is a request that the West must reject.

Likewise, in order for international action to be coordinated and to preserve the interests of Venezuelans as its central objective, an effort is needed, which would have to count on the help of the Venezuelan diaspora, so that within the political diversity that exists in the West, the use of conflict to make internal or ideological politics is avoided. If this continues to be the case, the risk increases not only of international disorganization, but also of petty interests being put before the hard work of building a transition.

Finally, the West cannot ignore the alliances that the government has managed to weave with non-western countriesmost of them also authoritarian in nature. Although these links could facilitate their stay in power (albeit in a very precarious economic situation), the reality is that currently these countries do not have the disposition and influence sufficient to prevent a transition to democracy in Venezuela. To do so, caution must be taken to avoid turning the crisis into a geopolitical issuewhich would probably end up making it more difficult to resolve.

In the face of the Venezuelan conflict, the Western international community must seek to preserve a balance, which is naturally difficult to achieve, between pressure and maintaining channels of communication with the greatest possible diversity of Venezuelan actors, always seeking an eventual space for negotiation that will lead to the restoration of democracy. New errors in international action will not only contribute to the consolidation of another authoritarian regime, but also to the condemnation of millions of people to very precarious living conditions.

Mariano de Alba is a Venezuelan lawyer specializing in international relations.

