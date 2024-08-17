WSJ: US authorities do not want to be considered involved in the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kursk

The US authorities do not want to be considered involved in the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. This reported Western newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“Administration [президента США Джо] Biden does not want to be seen as facilitating an attack on Russian territory,” the publication writes.

The article states that Washington does not share intelligence data with Kiev regarding targets on Russian territory. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles provided by the United States in the attack on the Kursk region.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the West does not want to be openly associated with Kyiv’s terrorism, despite its involvement in it. The diplomat also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces probably used HIMARS to attack civilian facilities in the Kursk region.