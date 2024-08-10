NZZ: Kyiv freely interprets Western restrictions on the use of weapons

The Kyiv authorities are freely interpreting the restrictions imposed by NATO countries on the use of Western weapons in the Kursk region. This speaks out Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).

“Ukraine’s actions in the Kursk region indicate a certain amount of freedom in interpreting these requirements,” the publication says.

It is noted there that until May, Western countries prohibited the Ukrainian side from using its weapons to strike Russian territory, after which this restriction was lifted, provided that there was a significant threat to the existence of the Kyiv regime.

Earlier, the chairman of the Bundestag’s defense committee from the parliamentary faction of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) Markus Faber stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could use German tanks on Russian territory.