Beardsley: Zelensky picked the worst possible time for his Russia plan

Volodymyr Zelensky has chosen the worst possible time to implement his plan for Russia, which should lead to a “victory for Ukraine,” according to YouTube channel Daniel Davis / Deep Dive stated military expert Jason Beardsley.

According to him, the main problem with Zelensky’s plan is that all its details are coordinated with the US authorities. Beardsley noted that there is currently a serious political crisis in Washington, and the administration of US President Joe Biden cannot afford to waste time on Zelensky’s plan.

“He decided to do this at a very difficult time. He is trying to combine a short-term military strategy with long-term diplomatic and political gain. This is difficult to do even in the most favorable conditions,” the expert said.

Earlier, Zelensky’s statement about the plan to defeat Russia was commented on by the chairman of the RF Public Chamber’s commission on sovereignty issues, Vladimir Rogov. “I associate Zelensky with a completely different “plan” related to drugs,” he said.