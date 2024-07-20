Reuters: Russia to respond to US missile deployment by deploying its own

In response to the deployment of US missiles in Germany, Russia may deploy strategic missiles aimed at the continental United States, Ulrich Kühn, an analyst at the Institute for Peace and Security Research, said in an interview with the agency Reuters.

“From the Russian point of view, if you deploy this kind of weapon in Europe, it could create a strategic effect (threat) – for Russian command centers where Russian strategic bombers are deployed,” he emphasized.

As Kuhn noted, the Russian Federation may respond to the deployment of American missiles by deploying new warheads aimed at US territory. At the same time, the appearance of American weapons on German territory does not give Washington any strategic advantages, the expert specified.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the deployment of American long-range tactical cruise missiles and hypersonic weapons in Germany would be a response to the deployment of Russian Iskander missile systems in Kaliningrad and the Kaliningrad region. At the same time, he noted that the final location of their deployment has not yet been determined.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow could deploy nuclear weapons systems in response to the deployment of long-range US missiles in Germany.