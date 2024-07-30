Lt. Col. Bosshard: F-16s delivered to Ukraine could take years to enter service

Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the General Staff of the Swiss Armed Forces Ralf Bosshard in an interview with TASS outlined the timeframe for the commissioning of the Western F-16 fighters transferred to Ukraine. According to him, this process could take years, taking into account the need to train personnel and build logistics.

“It can be assumed that there will be enough spare parts and pilots for the F-16. However, retraining Ukrainian pilots will obviously be a more difficult task than Washington, Brussels and Kyiv probably assumed,” the analyst noted.

He added that in addition to training pilots, it is necessary to train all ground personnel and reorganize the entire system for the long-term use of aircraft.

Bosshard said little attention is currently being paid to this aspect, although it could take years to resolve all the issues of training, logistics, command and operational planning.

The retired lieutenant colonel recalled that when the German Air Force was equipped with the F-104 Starfighter, a third of the aircraft were lost in accidents. The reason for this was errors in the organization of the ground services.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Ukraine would be able to use no more than ten F-16 fighters this year due to a shortage of pilots.