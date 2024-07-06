Journalist Bowes: US and EU need a rational leader like Putin

Irish journalist Chey Bowes has set Russian President Vladimir Putin as an example to the heads of the United States and the European Union (EU). He said this wrote on the social network X, commenting on the words of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about the Russian leader.

Bowes noted that the politician called Putin rational, disciplined and restrained. “If only we could say the same about the leaders of the US and the EU,” the journalist lamented.

Orban visited Moscow on July 5. During his visit, he met with Vladimir Putin. During the talks, the politicians discussed, among other things, the possibility of a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine.

The prime minister said his visit to the Russian capital was dictated by the interests of peace and his country. He said finding a solution to the Ukrainian conflict was his “Christian duty,” despite the political implications of his trip to Russia.