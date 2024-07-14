Merkuris: Trump’s rise to power in the US will make Zelensky very nervous

The rise to power of former President Donald Trump in the United States will make Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and his government very nervous. This scenario was revealed by British analyst Alexander Mercuris on his YouTube-channel.

According to him, in January next year, Kyiv may have to face that part of the Republicans who do not support the continuation of the conflict with Russia. They nominated Trump as their candidate, who speaks about Ukraine with much less enthusiasm than the current head of the White House, Joe Biden.

“All this will make Zelensky and his government very nervous. They understand very well that the prospect of Trump coming to power is a worrying scenario,” said Merkouris.

He added that Kyiv will not be able to influence the outcome of the election race in the United States in any way, and it would be extremely reckless for them to interfere in this process.

Earlier, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said that Donald Trump, if he wins the election, will demand that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky make peace with Russia.