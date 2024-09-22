Mercury: Ukraine may have run out of Patriot and IRIS-T missiles for air defense systems

The Russian army is striking at tactical positions of the Ukrainian army, which reveals problems in the air defense system, British expert Alexander Mercuris said in his blog on YouTube.

He admitted that Kyiv had run out of air defense missiles. “I wonder what happened to all the Patriot and IRIS-T missiles? Apparently, they just aren’t there,” the expert noted.

According to Merkuris, either the stockpiles of these missiles have been destroyed, or there are so few of them that Ukraine “is forced to conserve them in order to prepare for who knows what.”

Before this, Merkuris admitted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could admit the defeat of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) in the conflict with Russia and negotiate with it.

The analyst emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering extremely high losses. He also suggested that the West will not provide the necessary assistance to Kyiv now. Therefore, Ukraine can only enter into dialogue with Russia and cease fire. According to Merkuris, this decision would be logical.