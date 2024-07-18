Former French Ambassador de Gliniasty: Zelensky invited Russia to the summit because of problems

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky invited Russia to the second peace summit due to the problems that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) are facing at the front. He made this statement in an interview with the newspaper La Dépêche spoke former French Ambassador to Moscow Jean de Gliniasty.

“But Ukraine was forced to moderate its ambitions: those who were pro-Russian, such as the Chinese and Brazilians, did not come. And those who spoke out for Ukraine accepted only the fully agreed topics for the final communiqué,” he said.

According to the diplomat, Zelensky is in a hurry due to the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the upcoming US presidential election, which could be won by Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to stop military aid to Kyiv if he returns to the presidency.

Earlier, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Zelensky’s words about Moscow’s participation in the second peace summit, said that the Swiss conference “was not a peace summit at all.”