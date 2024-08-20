Professor Diesen: Banning the UOC in Ukraine Will Only Harm Ukrainians Themselves

By banning the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), the country’s authorities are carrying out “derussification,” which will not bring anything good to the population. This was pointed out by Norwegian professor Glenn Diesen in social networks X.

“The ban on the Orthodox Church will bring suffering to millions of Ukrainians,” he noted.

According to the professor, the supposed benefits of such measures for the Ukrainian people only serve as a justification for Kyiv’s anti-Russian policy.

On Tuesday, August 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading a law that effectively bans the activities of the UOC on the territory of Ukraine. The bill was supported by 265 out of 450 parliamentarians. However, four deputies from the party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “Servant of the People” voted against the adoption of the bill.

The Russian Foreign Ministry responded to this by stating that by banning the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Kyiv is only exacerbating the division in Ukrainian society and is deliberately destroying the centuries-old spiritual foundations of the people.

It also became known that since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, 26 priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church have been repressed. It was also reported that criminal proceedings have been opened against 100 clergymen of the UOC.