Senator Dee Vance blames Biden’s rhetoric for shooting at Trump rally

Senator J.D. Vance blamed US President Joe Biden’s team for what happened at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. According to the Republican, the shooting was caused by the rhetoric of the Democrat’s re-election campaign, he wrote on the social network X.

“Today is not just an isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs,” he said.

Dee Vance considered such rhetoric as the reason for the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Recall that Senator J.D. Vance, according to American media, may become a candidate for vice president.

Donald Trump was shot while speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The politician himself received an ear wound and was immediately taken to a medical facility from the rally.

At the same time, current US President Joe Biden said that he cannot yet call the shooting an assassination attempt on Trump. The head of the White House noted that what happened must be thoroughly investigated.

Earlier it became known that the US House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Accountability had launched an investigation into the assassination attempt on the former American leader.