Professor Diesen: Russia’s successes lead to a cascading collapse of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defenses

The successes of the Russian Armed Forces in the combat zone are leading to a cascading collapse of Ukraine. This statement was made by Norwegian professor Glenn Diesen in an article on platform Substack.

“We have entered the final stage of the conflict due to the cascading collapse. Ukraine is experiencing logistical problems, there is also a shortage of weapons and ammunition, which prevents soldiers from acting effectively,” the Western expert noted.

Diesen also pointed out that the winning side is increasing its pressure, forcing Kyiv to make hasty decisions that further worsen the situation. According to the professor, Russia has increased the depth and intensity of missile strikes, and Russian fighters are breaking through well-defended defense lines.

The day before, an associate of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Major General Apti Alaudinov, made a statement that Russia had already won the special military operation. According to him, Moscow has no other options but to emerge victorious from the armed confrontation.

Earlier, Washington announced that the Russian military had made the greatest advance in the special operation zone at the end of the summer. It is reported that 477 square kilometers came under the control of the Russian army in August.

In turn, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson reported that Vladimir Zelensky underestimated Russia’s capabilities when he attacked the Kursk region.