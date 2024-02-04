Bloomberg: The West is discussing the use of frozen Russian assets as collateral

G7 and EU countries are discussing the possibility of using Russia's frozen assets as collateral for financing Ukraine. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources.

It is assumed that Western countries could sell Ukraine's debt obligations, and Russia's blocked assets would be used as collateral. Supporters of this approach believe that after the end of the conflict, Moscow will be obliged to compensate Kyiv for damage, and if it refuses, claims may be brought against it for frozen assets.

Bloomberg clarifies that the plan is still at the discussion stage; whether they will be adopted, there is no exact information yet.