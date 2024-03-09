Bloomberg: Ukraine may require a trillion dollars to restore

Western countries and heads of major companies are preparing for a large-scale reconstruction of Ukraine after the end of a special military operation. Restoring the country may require more than a trillion dollars, the agency writes. Bloomberg with reference to data from the European Investment Bank.

The article says that a number of private investors are already investing in Ukraine. It is noted that Turkish companies are restoring roads and bridges in Ukrainian cities.

Experts suggest that rebuilding the infrastructure will require about 3.5 million tons of steel over 5-10 years. In particular, one of the large Western concerns plans to create an enterprise for the production of artillery ammunition, and another plans to set up the production of construction materials.

In February, the European Commission released a statement saying that rebuilding Ukraine's civilian infrastructure destroyed during the conflict with Russia would cost 453 billion euros.

At the same time, it became known that the countries of the European Union are refusing Belgium’s proposal to use Russia’s frozen assets as collateral to raise funds for the restoration of Ukraine.