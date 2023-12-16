Business Insider: The Russian Armed Forces successfully use protective screens against UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Journalists from the American publication Business Insider described a means of protection against drones that is used in the Russian army. The publication published a video from the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which was filmed using an FPV drone over Russian positions. Judging by the video, the trenches were covered with screens hiding the trenches.

According to experts interviewed by the publication, such screens do not protect against drone strikes, but they are a good way to hide the movements of soldiers. “The shields are effective against drones in the sense that they hide the location of fighters,” said Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington. It's a “smart adaptation to an environment where drones are commonplace,” he said.

Journalists noted that the video published by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was signed as “the destruction of personnel of the Russian occupation forces.” However, the authors of Business Insider concluded that the video does not contain confirmed losses of the Russian army.

Camouflage networks have proven to be an effective means of protection

Various networks, including camouflage ones, really turned out to be an effective means of protection in the special operation zone. One of the servicemen of the Central Military District previously said that any object that gets in the way of an FPV drone will become an insurmountable obstacle for the latter. According to him, the wires leading to the electric detonator were broken when a drone flew into the network.

The camouflage network also helped the Russian military to deceive the enemy. Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces built a wooden model of a towed howitzer and covered it with a net. Not recognizing the trick, the Ukrainian Armed Forces first deployed 155-mm artillery and then attacked the decoy target with a Baba Yaga drone armed with bombs. “All this could have destroyed a real howitzer, but was spent on a mock-up,” noted the Military Informant Telegram channel.

However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also use similar tactics. According to the Russian drone operator, the Ukrainian military is hiding ammunition and equipment under garbage or a camouflage net.

Engineers adopted the experience of the Great Patriotic War

To protect equipment in the NWO zone, a method developed during the Great Patriotic War is used. Grilles placed on the sides of tanks are not only one of the effective ways to counter drones, but also help protect crews from hitting armored vehicles with cumulative ammunition. If you force a projectile to detonate on a protective grille, then the force of the cumulative jet will not be enough to penetrate the main armor.

On December 4, it became known that the Russian T-90M tank received a new canopy for protection against drones, which tankers call a “barbecue.” Images that have appeared online show the T-90M with a massive lattice structure that protects the roof and rear of the tank's turret. In particular, the “barbecue” received “Kontakt-1” dynamic protection (DZ) units, which covers the roof of the car. It turned out that the “barbecue” was developed taking into account the analysis of the effectiveness of structures that Russian tank crews independently created to protect against drones.