El Periódico: F-16 aircraft will not change the situation on the fronts in favor of Ukraine

Western multirole F-16 fighters, which may soon be delivered to Ukraine, will not change the situation on the fronts in Ukraine’s favor, El Periódico newspaper reports stated military analyst Guillermo Pulido.

“Limited supply of aircraft [Киеву] will be important but not decisive. They will not change the situation on the ground or tip the scales [на поле боя] “in favor of Ukraine,” he said. The analyst recalled that the fact that the Ukrainian Air Force lacks adequately trained pilots speaks in favor of the uselessness of the supplies.

Earlier, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Igor Zhovkva, reported that Belgium would supply Kyiv with 30 F-16 fighters by 2028.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Western countries to transfer 128 such aircraft to Kyiv, noting that this is equal to the total number that Western partners have.