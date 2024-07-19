Wilkerson: Putin open to discuss humanitarian issues in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to discussing humanitarian issues in Ukraine, retired US Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson said in an interview with YouTube Dialogue Works.

“I listened to Putin. He talked about prisoner exchange and again, how ready he is for negotiations. You cannot tell me that Putin is setting some godless conditions for prisoner exchange,” he noted.

At the same time, Wilkerson believes that the West is closed to such discussions of humanitarian issues.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was ready to continue the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine, and the process was ongoing.

Earlier, the Russian president named the number of prisoners of war held by Moscow and the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, “our soldiers and officers on the Ukrainian side are 1,348 people, and we have 6,465 Ukrainian soldiers.”

Earlier, Putin rejected Western countries’ claims against Moscow for conducting a special military operation, recalling that the conflict in Ukraine began as a result of a coup d’etat, to which Russia has nothing to do. The Russian leader also assessed the events in Ukraine and stated that Russia did not attack, but defended itself.