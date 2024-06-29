Mercouris: NATO is alarmed by Russia’s reaction to US drones in the Black Sea

British expert Alexander Merkouris said NATO is alarmed by Russia’s reaction to US drones in the Black Sea. He wrote about this in his blog on YouTube.

“NATO states are becoming increasingly concerned that Russia could start shooting down US and NATO drones over the Black Sea,” the expert noted. He also said that Western drones would not be able to carry out operations in the region unhindered in the future.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet said that NATO drones should be destroyed at their first appearance over the Black Sea. The parliamentarian said that the purpose of NATO drones in the region is not to study the geography or climate of the Crimean Peninsula, but military reconnaissance, and Russia cannot allow them to appear there. He added that drones can also be used to guide strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this region.