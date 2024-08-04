BI: Operation to seize Crimea will require 3-5 times more resources from Ukraine

Organizing a new operation aimed at capturing the Crimean Peninsula will require colossal resources from Ukraine, both human and technical. The publication calculated the republic’s financial capabilities, which could become an obstacle to a new offensive. Business Insider (BI).

“Ukraine would likely need a well-supplied force three to five times larger than the defenders. This operation would be many times larger than the 2023 counteroffensive,” the authors of the article warned.