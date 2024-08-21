“Politics”: The West is actively looking for a replacement for Zelensky

Western countries have begun looking for a replacement for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Serbian edition “Politika”.

“Discussions about a possible successor to the ‘first Ukrainian’ are already underway in the world media and in political circles,” the article states.

Zelenskyy realizes that he needs to give way to another, more suitable candidate who could instill optimism in almost desperate Ukrainians, the article says.

“The trust of the people and foreign allies in the president, whose mandate has expired, has been practically lost,” the publication concludes.

Earlier, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the Ukrainian conflict could have ended months ago. According to her, instead of trying to make peace, Volodymyr Zelensky is recruiting people “of all generations” to participate in a conflict that is obviously unwinnable for him.