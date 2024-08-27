Politico: Ukraine Plans to Provide US with List of Targets for Strikes on Russia

Ukraine plans to provide the US with a list of targets for strikes on Russia if Washington lifts restrictions on the use of long-range weapons, the newspaper reports Politico with reference to sources.

“Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky Andriy Yermak will visit Washington this week and plan to present the list to the administration [президента США Джо Байдена] during their discussions,” the publication quotes three American sources as saying.

The authors of the article also emphasize that Ukraine had previously provided a similar list of targets. However, this time it will be “more targeted and detailed.”

On August 15, Politico reported that the United States is open to the idea of ​​transferring high-precision long-range tactical air-launched cruise missiles JASSM to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Ukraine), but a final decision on this issue has not been made. According to sources, the issue of the feasibility and necessity of deliveries is currently being actively discussed with representatives of the military department.