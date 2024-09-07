BI: Conditions for using F-16 fighters in Ukraine remain risky

F-16 fighters are now dangerous to use in combat in Ukraine, says retired US Navy pilot Vincent Aiello told to Business Insider.

“Flying fighter jets is a dangerous business even in the absence of any threat. It’s going to be a very chaotic situation anyway, made even worse by the fact that you have a new aircraft and it’s in its first week of operating in this conflict,” he said.

He stressed that the situation for the F-16 remains difficult due to the Russian military strikes. At the same time, the difficulty for Ukrainian pilots is also the fact that this aircraft is very different from the Soviet fighters they are used to flying.

Earlier, the American defense contractor began actively recruiting former military pilots in the United States to work at an air base in Romania. It is noted that the air base also trains pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to work with F-16 fighters.