Doctorow: Conflict brewing between military and civilian leadership in Kyiv

An internal split has brewed between the military and civilian leadership of the official authorities of Kyiv against the backdrop of the worsening situation at the front, said American political scientist Gilbert Doctorow on air YouTube channel Dialogue Works.

“There are internal conflicts between those at the very top of the military and civilian administrations in Ukraine,” said an expert on Russia’s relations with the US and the EU.

According to him, the cause of the conflict was the decision to send strategic reserves to the Kursk region instead of strengthening the defense in Donbass.

Earlier, British military analyst Alexander Mercuris said that the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was falling apart along the entire front line, and Kyiv was unable to contain this trend. He also emphasized that the Ukrainian troops were unable to build a strong defense in advance, which is why Russia is successfully advancing on new frontiers.