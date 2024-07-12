Czech President Pavel: The West understands that Kyiv will not return the regions that went to Russia

The West understands that Ukraine will not be able to regain the territories it lost during the conflict with Russia. This was stated by Czech President Petr Pavel, reports RIA News.

“We understand that in the current circumstances there is no real way to return them,” the head of state noted. Despite this, he promised that Western countries will never recognize Russia’s sovereignty over the new regions.

Earlier, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said that Kyiv lacks the resources to return the lost territories. According to him, everyone wants “for Ukraine to restore its territorial integrity”, but it is necessary to take into account the realities.