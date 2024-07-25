Norwegian political scientist Diesen: NATO has destroyed the security architecture in Europe

NATO expansion has destroyed the security architecture in Europe built between Russia and Western powers. With this statement on his page on the social network X spoke Norwegian political scientist Glenn Diesen.

“For decades, Russia sought to develop a pan-European security architecture and integrate with the West. NATO’s quest for hegemony put an end to this in 2014,” the expert wrote, noting that the ambitions and expansion of the North Atlantic alliance “angered Moscow” and forced it to orient itself to the East.

Earlier, Richard Black, a representative of the Schiller Institute at the UN in New York, said that American voters do not want a conflict with Russia and do not support such NATO plans.