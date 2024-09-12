Political scientist Doctorow: US wants to allow strikes deep into Russia due to successes in the North-Eastern Military District

American political scientist Gilbert Doctorow suggested why the US wants to allow long-range weapons strikes deep into Russia. He spoke about this on air YouTube-Judging Freedom channel.

Doctorow explained the US desire to allow strikes deep into Russia and linked it to the country’s successes in the Special Military Operations (SMO) in Ukraine.

“The initial position of the United States and the reason for its change are connected with the successes of the Russians on the front line in Donbass over the past few weeks,” he specified.

Earlier, The Times, citing sources, wrote that US President Joe Biden may allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons of French or British manufacture, but not American ones.

Journalists noted that Washington will not allow Kyiv to use its own ATACMS ballistic missiles, since the American authorities “hope to prevent further escalation of the conflict.”