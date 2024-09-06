Analyst Merkuris named Russia’s offensive as the reason for personnel reshuffle in Kyiv

British expert Alexander Merkouris stated that the successes of the Russian army on the battlefield have led to serious personnel changes in Ukraine. He spoke about this in his blog on YouTube.

Merkuris explained the personnel changes in Ukraine and named Russia’s offensive as the reason for them.

“In Ukraine itself there was ridicule and criticism about the changes in the government [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky. I believe that these are not the last reshuffles, we are moving towards the end,” he said.