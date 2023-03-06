WSJ: APU lost the most trained units in Artemovsk in a few months

Over the past couple of months, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost a number of the most trained army units near Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). About it writes The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing sources among Ukrainian officers.

According to them, we are talking about the defeat of combat-ready units. It is also noted that Kyiv transferred units with different levels of motivation and training to the city. As a result, the interaction between them was complicated, which caused the transition of a number of settlements under the control of Russian troops.

Company of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lives one night

On March 2, the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign Magyar recorded a video message from the Ukrainian military who are defending Artemivsk. According to one of the servicemen, the losses amount to a company or two per day, “a company lives one night”, and in a week the Armed Forces of Ukraine lose a whole battalion, so it seems appropriate to withdraw from the city.

In addition to combat losses, the Ukrainian military is suffering from friendly fire. So, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (NM LPR), Andrei Marochko, said that in Artemovsk, two units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine staged a shootout with each other. A brief clash was recorded in the area of ​​the children’s hospital on the western outskirts of the city, the military personnel used small arms and grenade launchers, while there were no Russian troops in the area.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to suffer non-combat losses due to the use of low-quality ammunition with existing defects. The artillery units of the Ukrainian troops received shells for Soviet types of artillery systems of 120, 122 and 152 mm caliber, which were produced in Western countries in 2022-2023. Several defective shells exploded right in the bore, and now the soldiers are forced to sort through the ammunition by hand before using it.

In Kyiv, the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was called difficult on the entire front line

On February 27, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar admitted that the situation is difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the entire front line. According to her, the greatest difficulties are observed in the Artemovsk direction, where the enemy “uses the tactics of exhaustion and total destruction.” Almost simultaneously, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a similar statement.

Later, Marochko cited as an example the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the city of Kremennaya in the north of the LPR. There, the fighters faced an acute shortage of water and provisions due to heavy losses in the logistics units. “As for water, rainwater and water accumulated in puddles are already being used,” the military expert said.

He also said that about 15 percent of the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnoliman direction left the front due to illness. He clarified that the number of evacuees with pneumonia, urological and other colds is growing exponentially every day.