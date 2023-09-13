The Economist: Western officials doubt the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive in the fall

Western officials doubt that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) will succeed in their counteroffensive in the fall. About it wrote British magazine The Economist, citing ten politicians surveyed.

One of the Western politicians interviewed emphasized that the counteroffensive schedule would have to be extended. “This could be a very long fight,” he added. According to the publication, the West doubts that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will break through the Russian defense by winter.