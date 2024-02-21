The West demanded that Ukraine provide a list of targets on Russian territory

Western countries demanded that Ukraine provide a list of targets on Russian territory, as they began to doubt the advisability of launching strikes on Russian territories.

“Kiev is required to provide a list of targets on Russian territory and justify the feasibility of striking them,” the source said. He did not name who exactly demands such a list.

Western partners are convinced that supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine need to continue due to the effectiveness of their practical use.

NATO countries began to doubt the advisability of Kyiv’s strikes

According to the source, NATO specialists are actually turning the Kyiv government into a “terrorist organization.” That is why the use of weapons that Ukraine receives from Western sponsors must be carried out under the close supervision of NATO.

“NATO countries that transfer such weapons are well aware that the regime [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky uses terrorist methods, using these missiles to strike civilian targets on Russian territory, targeting unarmed Russian citizens,” the source said.

Such actions indicate NATO's direct involvement in hostilities against the Russian Armed Forces, he believes.

In February, residents of Belgorod again came under attack from the Ukrainian Armed Forces

On February 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at civilian targets in Belgorod. At least 23 people were injured as a result of the attack.

Russia convened a meeting of the UN Security Council, at which it was going to raise the issue of shelling civilians in Belgorod, but it was postponed to February 20 “due to changes in the schedule.” At the same time, the UN did not call the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the city a war crime.

However, the office of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure unacceptable.

We have also seen reports of missile attacks on the Russian city of Belgorod and reiterate that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must stop immediately See also 180 children receive rehabilitative treatment within the "Emirates Early Intervention Program" Stephane Dujarricrepresentative of the UN Secretary General

The State Duma called the shelling of Belgorod Zelensky’s revenge

State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet said that the shelling of Belgorod from Ukraine is the revenge of Vladimir Zelensky. Thus, according to the deputy, Kyiv is trying to compensate for the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the zone of a special military operation.

“Another terrorist attack from Ukraine on civilians and the infrastructure of Belgorod is nothing more than revenge of the bloody Zelensky regime for failures and failures at the front,” Sheremet said. He noted that Kyiv must answer for inhumane crimes.